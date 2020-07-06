Puzzle Of National Oil General Manager George Kubai’s Luxurious Living

Social media was thrown into a frenzy on the better part of Monday, July 6, 2020, with Twitter users trying to gauge the President’s direction on lockdown and a house tour that left netizens in utter shock.

Trending at number one on Twitter, Joan Kubai excited netizens with their family house tour in the palatial Runda estate. In the video, the young beau orchestrated an exclusive house tour of their house, depicting opulence, wealth, exquisite furniture and well-mawned lawns.

The video footage quickly gained attention with netizens taking to Twitter to make comparisons to their houses.

Just like any other common mwananchi, one Twitter user stated that his whole apartment was the size of Kubai’s bathroom.

The house contained 6 bedrooms, well-polished floors and a fully equipped library spread across the room.

Following the tour, questions lingered on the whereabouts of her parents and how the family manages to live opulently amid tough economic times.

Kahawa Tungu has discovered that Joan Kubai’s father, George Kubai is the current General Manager, Downstream Operations at the National Oil with over 15 years’ experience on marketing and sales.

Mr Kubai previously held the titles of Senior managerial positions in Airtel Kenya, Pan Africa Insurance, Equity Bank Limited and Nairobi Bottlers.

Despite living a low-key life, the family is said to have amassed wealth over the years hence able to sustain their wealthy living.

Joan is the granddaughter of late veteran Fred Kubai who was among the Kapenguria six members.

Fred Kubai was referred to as the ‘Silent’ Minister during late President Jomo Kenyatta’s tenure whose death came as a shock to the nation after it was reported four days later.

He died at the age of 79 leaving behind four widows and a good number of children who were embroiled in a tussle for Sh50 Million estate left behind.

Some have alluded that the family’s wealth was generated from the grandfather, although Joan’s parents have also proved to be very successful.

More details indicate that Joan took to social media to request for the earlier video that was shared to be pulled down although the reasons behind it are not clear.

