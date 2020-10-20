Put Emotions To The Side When Running A Business – Mwalimu Rachel Says Over Fight With Sailors

It was more of a business relationship rather than a helping hand, NRG Radio presenter Rachel Muthoni Njeru popularly known as Mwalimu Rachel has insinuated in her recent tweets over strained relationship with Sailors Gang.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Mwalimu Rachel, who has been the singing gang’s manager, denied them access to their Youtube Channel, allegedly demanding Ksh1.5 million from them.

Consequently, Sailors were forced to release their new hit in a different Youtube account, as they abandoned their original account which has over 100,000 subscribers. The account is in the hands of Mwalimu Rachel.

Mwalimu Rachel was slow to respond to the allegations, only promising “to address the nation” later, on Monday.

“Smart ladies run businesses. Not their mouths. Nawapenda wote! I shall address the nation later my loves. Mimi sikimbilii maneno. Kwa sasa, tuchape kazi,” she tweeted.

Smart ladies run businesses. Not their mouths. Nawapenda wote! I shall address the nation later my loves. Mimi sikimbilii maneno. Kwa sasa, tuchape kazi. #Focus. #NRGTransit 😘 pic.twitter.com/wk3LtLuv8G — Mwalimu Rachel (@MwalimuRachel) October 19, 2020

Before that, she had advised Kenyans to separate emotions from business, following a barrage of accusations online as Kenyans demanded that she hands back the Youtube channel to Sailors.

“Put emotions to the side when running a business,” she tweeted, without giving much detail.

Put emotions to the side when running a business. — Mwalimu Rachel (@MwalimuRachel) October 19, 2020

Early this year, Mwalimu Rachel was charged with robbery with violence contrary to section 299 (2) of the Penal Code.

Appearing in a Kikuyu court, Rachel was charged alongside four others not before court for stealing from Martin Mbugua, an upcoming artiste, valuables worth Ksh103,000.

The charge sheet showed that the media personality committed the crime on January 17, in Kinoo, Kiambu County.

She and the other four are said to have taken a wrist watch worth Sh35,000, two silver chains valued at Sh65,000 and Sh3,600 in cash from Mbugua.

According to the victim, Rachel alongside the four who he claims posed as police officers from Kilimani Police Station, assaulted him for hours and at some point tied him up in the boot of his car.

Rachel is also said to have threatened to shoot Mbugua.

