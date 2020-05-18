I Was Pushed Out of Mediamax For Criticizing the President, Now I’m Being Threatened – Pr Migwi

Vocal city pastor turned government critic Godfrey Migwi now says the reason he was suspended from having show at Mediamax’s Kameme Radio was criticising President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Migwi used to have a religious show ‘Kwenjera Uma Wa Mandiko’ (analysing the truth of the word) every Wednesday on Kameme Radio alongside man Nyari and Kamlesh.

In a video shared on his Facebook Page, Migwi now says his life is in danger, and ‘powerful’ people have started alleging that his church is on road reserve, after his continued attacks on the President.

“The President is exerting pressure on people to sing his song. I was also given pressure to sing his song because of 2022. I was sent away from the radio (Kameme) because of criticising the President, but I have no grudge. I am now being threatened,” he said.

The pastor was condemning the recent demolitions that happened in Ruai, that happened at night leaving thousands in the cold.

“He (the President) has vast pieces of land but he is oppressing people with small pieces of land. Recently while with Nairobi governor Mike Sonko he promised title deeds to Nairobians, but only five people were given (title deeds). Now they are forcing us to keep quiet,” he said.

Most people whose houses were demolished have nowhere to go due to the lockdown, since they cannot travel to their rural homes.

“President Kenyatta you have to consider the people in Ruai whose houses have been demolished. You have to consider the people in Korogocho,” he added.

Earlier this month, the government started evicting hundreds of people who had bought property next to a disputed 3,000-acre piece of land to pave way for the expansion of the Dandora Sewerage Treatment Plant in Ruai, Nairobi.

The Dandora Sewerage Treatment Plant, which stands next to the property repossessed last month, was built in 1980 and was initially meant to serve 80 per cent of city residents.

Over the weekend, in the cover of darkness, the government demolished houses built on the land, leaving hundreds homeless.

Migwi criticised religious leaders for keeping silent when people were suffering, with the aim of receiving handouts from the government.

“Most preachers along Thika Road are paid to sing the government’s song. I won’t. Those ‘big’ pastors cannot defend the people because they have built houses in Runda and other posh places. They have leased big farms and built houses (churches) for receiving offerings, but they don’t care where their congregants go after church, their aim is money,” he said.

Early this month, at least 7,000 families were left homeless in Kariobangi North following a night of demolitions on land said to be set aside for sewerage.

