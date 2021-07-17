Several Pupils Injured As Police Open Fire While Attempting To Arrest Teacher

Several pupils have been injured following an altercation that happened yesterday at Ntuene Primary School in Meru County.

According to a local publication, police officers stormed the school and attempted to arrest a teacher who was said to be in a business dispute with a local trader.

When the police stormed the school, all the students were in the assembly for the closing ceremony thus making it hard.

The authorities are said to have pointed the teacher out and while attempting to arrest her and take her to the vehicle, students moved in and tried to stop them. They started pelting stones at the officers.

Read: Nyandarua’s Uhuru Primary School Closed as Pupils Test Positive for Covid-19

It was then that things went out of control and the officers started shooting in the air.

“It is very unprofessional for the police to act in such a manner in school in the presence of the children. They should have arrested her at home. The officers used excessive force. They tore her clothes in the arrest process,” Ms Alice Ncororo said. Parents, residents and teachers in the area have condemned the acts and called for disciplinary action to be taken against the officers. “I was shocked because the gunshots were coming from the school compound. I found police officers leaving in their vehicle,” David Rwito, a manager in the area said. At the time of the incident, the school’s headteacher was not around although witnesses have recorded statements with the police. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu