Kisumu Family in Agony as Pupil Goes Missing After Being Taken From School by “Close Relative”

A family in Kisumu County’s Akado, Seme, is distraught over the disappearance of their child, who was allegedly taken from a local private school.

A lady posing as a relative allegedly abducted the five-year-old pupil from Ebenezer Academy.

The pupil’s mother, Esther Omondi, told Citizen TV that her daughter departed for school on Monday but never returned with her siblings.

Read: Family Distraught As UoN Student Johnson Waiti Still Missing

She contacted her class teacher, who informed her that a middle-aged woman had come to the school during lunchtime, claiming her father had sent her to take the child to a nearby health center because she was ill.

The woman described herself as Jennifer Aoko, a close relative of the family, and was even carrying refreshments, according to the class instructor, Trizer Adhiambo.

Adhiambo went on to say that the woman seemed to know the names of other students and their parents.

Read Also: River Yala: Families Positively Identify Bodies of Kin who Went Missing in November, December

The incident is still being investigated, according to Rarieda sub-county Police Commander Everlyn Korir.

Adhiambo went on to say that the woman seemed to know the names of other students and their parents.

The school director has since been apprehended.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...