Punters To Get 8% Cashback On Euro 2020 Bets Placed on 22Bet Kenya

Punters who place their bets through 22Bet Kenya will get an eight percent cashback of the total amount placed, the company has announced.

“Get 8% cashback on all the bets you place on this championship (UEFA Euro 2020). At the end of the championship, we will calculate the total amount you placed in bets during the tournament. This offer does not apply to refunded bets,” the company said in a statement.

UEFA EURO 2020 will take place between 11 June and 11 July 2021, with 11 host cities staging the 51 fixtures.

UEFA EURO 2020 was postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Revised venues were approved by the UEFA Executive Committee on 23 April 2021.

Below are the groups, with the opening match being played between Turkey against Italy on June 11, 2021 at 10pm (EAT).

Group A (Rome/Baku): Turkey, Italy (hosts), Wales, Switzerland

Group B (Copenhagen/St Petersburg): Denmark (hosts), Finland, Belgium, Russia (hosts)

Group C (Amsterdam/Bucharest): Netherlands (hosts), Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D (London/Glasgow): England (hosts), Croatia, Scotland (hosts), Czech Republic

Group E (Seville/St Petersburg): Spain (hosts), Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F (Munich/Budapest): Hungary (hosts), Portugal (holders), France, Germany (hosts).

Here’s the full schedule for the group stage matches:-

Saturday 12 June

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (15:00, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (18:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (21:00, St Petersburg)

Sunday 13 June

Group D: England vs Croatia (15:00, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (18:00, Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (21:00, Amsterdam)

Monday 14 June

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (15:00, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (18:00, St Petersburg)

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (21:00, Seville)

Tuesday 15 June

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (18:00, Budapest)

Group F: France vs Germany (21:00, Munich)

Wednesday 16 June

Group B: Finland vs Russia (15:00, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (18:00, Baku)

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (21:00, Rome)

Thursday 17 June

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (15:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (18:00, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (21:00, Amsterdam)

Friday 18 June

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (15:00, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (18:00, Glasgow)

Group D: England vs Scotland (21:00, London)

Saturday 19 June

Group F: Hungary vs France (15:00, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (18:00, Munich)

Group E: Spain vs Poland (21:00, Seville)

Sunday 20 June

Group A: Italy vs Wales (18:00, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (18:00, Baku)

Monday 21 June

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (18:00, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (18:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (21:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (21:00, St Petersburg)

Tuesday 22 June

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (21:00, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (21:00, Glasgow)

Wednesday 23 June

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (18:00, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (18:00, St Petersburg)

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (21:00, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (21:00, Budapest)

The top two in each group plus the four best third-placed teams will go through to the knock-out stage.

