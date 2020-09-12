Puma Sign Neymar In Big Coup Against Nike (Photos)

German sports apparel maker Puma has signed PSG superstar Neymar from Nike.

In what has been hailed as a major coup, the Brazilian, who has been with Nike for 15 years will now be the new face of Puma.

Finer details of the deal are still unclear, but the 28-year-old will now be rocking Puma made apparel including playing boots.

Puma are reportedly up to asserting themselves in the football scene and have already signed contracts with players such as Dimitri Payet, Harry Maguire or Fernandinho.

The three biggest stars of this sport therefore have three different equipment suppliers: Lionel Messi is linked to Adidas, Cristiano Ronaldo to Nike and now Neymar is linked to Puma.

A small sporting rivalry that extends even off the field.

