Pull Down Your Post For A Promo Code – Bolt Tells Lady Whose Hand Was Cut By Driver

Taxi-hailing app Bolt has asked a lady whose hand was cut by a Bolt driver to pull down her post for free rides.

According to reports by K24, Bolt reached out to Suzzy Cerra, the victim, promising to offer her free rides through promotional codes (promo codes).

“They asked me to pull down my post so that they can give me a promo code,” Suzzy told the publication.

In a social media post, Suzzy said that on Sunday, August 29 around 9:00 pm near Diamond Plaza in Nairobi, she requested a taxi using the Bolt app, which was handed to one of the Bolt drivers identified as Samuel.

Read: Bolt Launches Vehicle Financing Scheme to Help App Drivers Own Vehicles

The driver demanded a fare of Ksh780 against the recommended fare of Ksh270 that was shown on the app, resulting in a disagreement.

“Nikakataa nikasema I will cancel and request another ndo akajam akatoka na rungu akagonga bro yangu then akatoa kisu. Akienda kukata bro yangu kwa kichwa nikamstop tukaanguka na yeye akanikata akatoroka (I refused to pay the extra fare and opted for cancelling the trip so that I can request another ride. That is when he became furious and assaulted by brother with a baton. He then brandished a knife and wanted to cut my brother’s head but I blocked it with my hand and we all fell to the ground. It is there that he hacked my hand and drove off),” Suzzy narrated.

In a statement released by Bolt, the company says that the passengers tried to force their way into the car after the driver refused to carry more passengers than recommended. This resulted in a scuffle which led to the injuries.

“The driver explained to the rider that he cannot carry beyond the licensed capacity of four passengers. The rider didn’t want to listen and her friends proceeded to physically attack the driver” the company said.

“Bolt has reached out to the rider severally since August 30, 2021, to offer support and requested that she reports the incident to the police at Parklands Police Station and to share with us the case number. However, this is still pending and as at the same of this statement and the rider has since been uncooperative.”

Bolt has also introduced a “women only” option for riders in a bid to guarantee safety for female passengers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...