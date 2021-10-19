Pubs, Restaurant Owners Urge Uhuru to Lift Curfew

Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) has issued a statement saying the the sector has been left out even as other industries benefit from the relaxation of the Covid-19 rules.

The Association said the industry had not yet bounced back despite the political class openly defying Covid-19 protocols barring public gatherings.

“The actions of our leaders and representatives suggest that the protocols rolled out to limit the spread of Covid-19 are not necessary. Over the past month, presidential candidates have been holding rallies and meetings across the country to popularize themselves ahead of the elections.” PERAK Nairobi Chapter Chairman, Frank Mbogo said.

The association said the vaccination efforts by the Ministry of Health should pave way for the next phase in dealing with the pandemic.

“There has been a rapid increase in vaccinations across the country and there is an evident effort to not only get more vaccines in the country but to get them to more people. This demonstrates the direction the country needs to go and the next phase of dealing with the pandemic,” said Michael Muthami Perak national chairman.

According to the association, at least 15,000 establishments had shut down since the start of the pandemic, rendering at least 90,000 employees jobless. Other players in the value chain including suppliers, fruit vendors and taxi operators have also been affected by the measures.

“Our appeal now is to the President to allow us to resume work so that we can continue contributing to the country’s economic growth. We are not even talking about an extension of the hours but about full reopening,” said Simon Njoroge, the chairman of the Bar, Hotel and Liquor Traders Association.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently hinted at lifting the curfew, with citiens expecting him to make the announcement during the Mashujaa Day celebrations tomorrow.

Restaurants have been operating until 9pm while the 10pm to 4am curfew remains in place.

