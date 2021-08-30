Public Universities Lecturers’ Strike Suspended

Public universities lecturers’ strike that was set to begin on Monday, August 30, 2021, has been suspended to allow for negotiations between the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Ministry of Education.

Announcing the move, UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga advised members of UASU to continue with their jobs even as the union chatted a way forward with the government.

UASU had issued a strike notice a week ago protesting a proposed implementation of the Ksh8.8 billion pay deal by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Wasonga claimed that the proposal was not factual and did not capture details of the 2017-21 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

“The 2017-21 CBA had not been negotiated because it was done in 2019 and registered in 2020. If SRC claims that annual increment payments started in July 2017 even before the CBA was signed whom are they fooling?” he said.

“Even then, a look at the SRC implementation table for the universities shows that they used wrong figures because as years progressed, the money paid reduced, which is a mockery of annual increments.”

