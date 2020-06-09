PSG To Match Mbappe’s Salary With Neymar’s Kshs7k Per Minute Deal To Keep Him

Ligue 1 behemoth PSG are reportedly planning to offer their star player Kylian Mbappe a new lucrative contract similar to Neymar’s to ward off interest from suiters.

Neymar’s current deal offers him a salary of Kshs 3.6billion per year after tax, which equates to Kshs Kshs 69million per week, Kshs 9.9million per day, Kshs 412k per hour and Kshs 7k per minute.

The 21-year-old World Cup winner with France is a prime target of LaLiga giants Real Madrid with the club’s president Florentino Perez expressing desire to see him play under coach Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane, who Mbappe regards as his footballing hero, said last year that he was “in love” with the former Monaco forward but the forward has previously stated his desire to win the Champions League with PSG.

The situation with Mbappe was always that he wanted to wait and see how this season played out, notably in the Champions League, to see if progress was made,” Jonathan Johnson, a French Football expert, told Transfer Talk.

“Progress has been made in that PSG have returned to the quarter-finals, but the problem is that PSG don’t know if they’re able to go any further at the moment because Champions League action hasn’t resumed.

“PSG have already made it very clear to him that they want to offer him the same sort of financial terms that somebody like Neymar enjoys, in light of the fact that Mbappe has become one of the real stars of the club.

“PSG are willing to move everything to keep Mbappe. But until the Champions League comes to its end and we know exactly where the club has finished, I don’t think we’ll see any major progress there.

“PSG are aware of the fact that his contract is running into its final two years and want to tie that up as quickly as possible. His people appreciate that, but also want to be totally sure that he wants to commit his future to PSG.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu