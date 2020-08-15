Champions League: PSG Fined Kshs3 Million For Late Kick-off

Paris St-Germain have been fined Kshs3 million by Uefa for a late kick-off in their Champions League quarter-final win over Atalanta.

Coach Thomas Tuchel and the club have also been warned after PSG were late to restart the second half.

The French champions came from behind in Portugal to reach their first semi-final in the competition for 25 years.

Sevilla were also fined after their Europa League quarter-final win over Wolves kicked off late on Tuesday.

PSG face RB Leipzig, who defeated Atletico Madrid in their quarter-final, on Tuesday for a place in the final.

