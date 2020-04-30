COVID-19: PSG Declared Ligue 1 Champions

Paris St-Germain (PSG) have been awarded the Ligue 1 title after it was announced the season would not resume because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG were 12 points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand, when French football was suspended indefinitely on 13 March.

Earlier this week, France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe cancelled the 2019-20 sporting season.

French football’s governing body had hoped to resume the season on 17 June.

PSG have been awarded the title on a points-per-game basis, while Lorient have been crowned Ligue 2 champions on the same principle.

They were just one point above Lens when the season was suspended and both teams will be promoted.

Amiens and Toulouse will be relegated from Ligue 1.

“There might be appeals but our decisions are solid,” said Didier Quillot, the chief executive of the French League (LFP).

Quillot added the LFP had until 25 May to tell Uefa which clubs will be qualified for European competitions.

That is the same day by which European leagues have to tell European football’s governing body whether they want to complete or cancel their seasons.

The Dutch top flight was abandoned on Friday with no promotion or relegation and no champions, while on Monday Belgian clubs postponed a vote on confirming the cancellation of their top flight until next week.

