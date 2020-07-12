All Public Service Commission Workers Told To Self Isolate At Home As 10 Colleagues Test Positive For Covid-19

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will from Monday scale down operations as a section of its employees in Nairobi was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.

10 employees at Commission House tested positive following mass testing that was carried out on July 1, 2020.

In a memo, the commission directed all employees to self-isolate for 14 days at their homes effective Monday, July 13 to Friday, July 24. Access to the commission offices will be restricted.

During the period, the offices shall be fumigated “to ensure that any contamination of surfaces by the virus is eliminated”.

“In this regard, all staff/interns will be required to proceed on self-isolation in their respective homes. During this period, access to Commission offices will be restricted except where there is prior clearance by the Secretary/CEO, ” the memo dated July 10 reads.

Read: Covid-19 Cases Cross The 10,000 Mark As 379 More Test Positive

This comes at a time Covid-19 cases in the country continue to rise.

Today, the cases crossed the 10,000 mark after 379 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Out of the positive cases, 376 are Kenyans while three are foreigners, with 253 being males, and 126 of them female. The youngest is a two-year-old child, while the oldest is 97 years.

“Today, we have tested 7,050 samples, out of which, 379 people have tested positive for the virus. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is now 215,037 and the total case load in the country stands at 10,105,” said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Read Also: Covid-19 Cases Cross The 10,000 Mark As 379 More Test Positive

Nairobi has the highest number of infections at 209 followed by Kiambu (49), Busia (38), Migori (19) Mombasa (16), Kajiado (12), Uasin-Gishu (8), Lamu (6), Machakos (5) and Nakuru (5). Narok, Wajir and Kisumu have two each while Garissa , Isiolo, Kericho, Nyamira, Nyeri and Trans-Nzoia have one each,

The number of recoveries in Kenya has increased to 2,881 after 49 more patients were discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours.

Also, one more patient died, raising the covid-19 death toll to 185.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu