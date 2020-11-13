PSC Withdraws CS Magoha’s HR Powers Over “Idiot” Slur

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has withdrawn the power to manage the human resource functions delegated to the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Prof George Magoha, with immediate effect.

In his place, the Commission has designated the Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education, Belio Kipsang, to be in charge of all human resource matters in the ministry.

In a statement, PSC Chairman Stephen Kirogo noted that the move was aimed at protecting public servants against undignified and unwarranted attacks.

“The move was in exercise of the Commission’s powers and commitment to protect public servants against undignified and unwarranted attacks. The execution of delegated authority is designed to foster public confidence and maintain the integrity and dignity of the public service,” the statement read in part.

This comes days after the CS refused to apologise after a video of him giving Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka an embarrassing dress down during a visit to Langas Primary School went viral.

In his visit to the school on Friday, November 6, the CS took issue with the learning institution’s tidiness and called the official a fool before dismissing him when he tried to respond to his queries.

Besides the slur, Prof Magoha is also said to have forced teachers and students to collect garbage and clean the school which had been littered with dirt. It later emerged that there is an ongoing construction in the school.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Uasin Gishu Secretary General Elijah Maiyo on Monday threatened punitive actions if the CS fails to issue an apology over his actions.

“We are calling the CS to issue an apology immediately, failure to which we are going to seek legal redress because it is unbecoming of a man of his stature to refer to an Education Director as a fool,” Maiyo said in a press statement.

“It is embarrassing for the CS to ask teachers to collect rubbish, the mess was there because there is an ongoing construction at the school.”

But while addressing the press after visiting Kyamutheke Primary School in Machakos on Wednesday, the CS seemed unmoved stressing that he will not change the way he works.

“Nobody should be surprised at how I do things, I was in KNEC (Kenya National Examinations Council) … I made things work and now I am here to protect the interest of parents and children. Anytime I cannot do that I have no business being here,” he said.

Prof Magoha said government officials must work or quit.

“If you have 30 schools in your area and, by the end of the month you have not visited even 10, then you have no business getting your salary. implementers must conform or I will make them do. We need to give justice to the children and government that is spending colossal amounts on them,” he added.

