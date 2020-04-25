PSC Seeks To Implement Voluntary Pay Cuts As Spread Of COVID-19 Affects Economy

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is seeking to implement voluntary pay cuts, a memo to regional commissioners, department heads and county commissioners indicates.

The memo dated April 23 asks the aforementioned persons to issue any public officer who would like to volunteer a salary cut with a consent form.

“The head of public service vide circular No. 8/202 dated 16th April 2020 has given the procedure for effecting the voluntary salary cuts on the payroll.

“You are expected to issue any public officer who would like to volunteer salary cut to signify their consent to the Authorized Officer by completing the attached standard consent form,” the memo reads in part.

The monies will go towards cushioning Kenyans against the economic impacts of the novel COVID-19.

On March 25, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that he and his deputy William Ruto will be taking an 80 percent salary cut to help raise funds towards the fight against coronavirus.

Addressing the nation from State House, the head of state also said that Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries will take 30 percent pay cuts, while Principal Secretaries will have their salaries reduced by 20 percent.

Uhuru also called upon other government officials to contribute towards combating the deadly killer disease.

“I call on the other arms of Government and tiers of Government to join us in this national endeavor, by making similar voluntary reductions; which will free-up monies to combat this pandemic,” he said.

The pay cuts will take effect at the end of April.

As tough financial times persist, numerous companies have effected pay cuts while others have sent employees on unpaid leave.

Others have been sent packing.

MPs did however on Wednesday pass a Bill that will protect employees. The president is yet to assent to the Bill amending the Employment Act.

“Where the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the ability of an employer to pay salaries or wages, the employer shall not terminate a contract of service or dismiss an employee or coerce and employee to take a salary cut,” the Bill reads.

It adds, “Despite sub-section (1), where an employer is unable to meet his obligations to pay salaries or wages, the employer shall permit an employee to take leave of absence without pay for the duration of the pandemic.”

