PSC Revises CAS Shortlist to Include 16 New Candidates

The Public Service Commission has increased the number of candidates on its shortlist for the position of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) from 224 to 240.

PSC issued a new list on Wednesday with an additional 16 candidates.

“The Commission publishes the names of the shortlisted candidates. This list supersedes the one which was published in the print on February 21, 2023,” PSC Chair Anthony Muchiri said.

On the new list is Benjamin Washinali, the former Mumias East MP who did not defend his seat in the 2022 polls.

Washinali had served three terms since 2007 when he was elected on an ODM ticket. He was re-elected on a Jubilee ticket and later jumped ship to support William Ruto who was then the deputy president.

Also making the amended list are Allan Kosgey and former Baringo Speaker Kiplagat David Kipkorir.

Others are; former Kibwezi West MP UDA candidate James Kimanthi Mbaluka, former Mandera Senator Mohamed Maalim Mohamud, former Kenyan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohamud Ali Saleh, Loice Chepchirchir Rono, and former Migori County Assembly Minority Leader Nicholas Ngabiya Rioba.

David Sande Oyolo, Mohammeddin Ibrahim Ibrein and Lucy Mihiuko Muchoki are some of the other candidates.

The candidates are required to bring original certificates, as well as clearance certificates from the KRA, HELB, a registered Credit Reference Bureau, a police clearance certificate, and a self declaration form signed by the EACC, to the interview.

Members of the public have also been invited to submit any credible information about the shortlisted candidates.

Interviews will be conducted from March 1.

