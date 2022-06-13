PSC to Award Sh100,000 to Kenyan with the Best Name for New Multi-Storey Block

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has invited Kenyans to participate in the naming of its new multi-story office block. Through an advertisement in the dailies, the PSC said it had constructed a multi-storey office block that will provide office facilities for members of parliament in the national and senate assembly.

The commission invited interested Kenyans to enter a competition to name the new block with Sh100,000 to be awarded to the winner.

“The name must be catchy, reflect the values of the institution of parliament and its stature,” the advert stated.

The construction of the new block was supposed to be completed in January 2018 before it was pushed back to August 23, 2020.

Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai confirmed to the National Assembly Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations that the handover of the 28-story Parliament Towers will take place in July.

Interested applicants can find the submission form from the PSC website and submit their suggested name either in person or to the PSC website by June 20, the notice says.

