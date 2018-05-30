PS Omollo Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing

Youth and Gender PS Lilian Mbogo Omollo was allegedly rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital Hospital on Tuesday night after she reportedly fainted.

The PS is part of those accused of having been involved in the NYS mega scam that cost tax payers Sh9 billion. She was being remanded at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison as she and the other women await the bail hearing set for June 5.

Witnesses said that she had been trembling and could not walk. She was briefly attended to by the prisons doctors before being rushed to hospital.The fainting might have a been as a result of her staying in court for more than 12 hours as lawyers presented their cases for their clients to be released on bail.

PS Omollo denied all charges against he.

