PS Macharia Narrates Covid-19 Battle, Reveals Panadol Helped Relieve Pain

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Kamau Macharia has described his struggle with the novel COVID-19 that has claimed 391 lives, countrywide.

Speaking to Citizen TV, the PS who is said to have tested positive for the virus on July 24 but kept the news mum, is doing fine and will take a repeat test in coming days.

According to PS Macharia, the symptoms get worse on the second week.

He recalled feeling awfully tired after testing positive even though he is an active person.

“I like to jog, I like to keep fit and I like to go to 50 press ups but suddenly at 20 I’d feel I’m running out of energy. Your usual four to five kilometre run, after two kilometres you feel you are wiped out,” he told Jeff Koinange.

On a certain Monday morning, the 62 year old PS recounted feeling dizzy and collapsing after a sudden spike in body temperature.

“On that Monday morning, I got up and went to breakfast. In the middle of breakfast, I had a sharp temperature spike and I began feeling dizzy and delirious. According to the person who was helping me, I actually passed out for a few seconds,” he said, adding that two hours later he was feeling fine.

He urged Coronavirus patients to remain active, noting that the virus is like a bad flu.

PS Macharia also revealed that panadol helped when he was in pain but constantly took a concoction of ginger, lemon and garlic.

Last week, the upbeat PS questioned the management of billions spent in the COVID-19 pandemic stating that the government’s plan on contact tracing has collapsed.

“For all the billions that have been spent on this campaign, it’s hard to imagine that at the point of contact where the disease actually happens, there is no system to make sure that we have access to proper care and the proper contact tracing is actually done to keep track of those who are not well or maybe infecting others,” PS Macharia said in a WhatsApp conversation with top government officials.

Then, he wondered why State agencies were yet to reach those he had been contact with yet he had informed them of his status.

“I have done my own contact tracing and I have informed all the people who came in contact with me in the 10 days prior to my test and since. They keep asking me where to go for test and I don’t know what to tell them,” Macharia said.

Kenya’s virus load is at 23,873 with 9,930 recoveries and 391 fatalities.

