PS Macharia Kamau Tests Positive For Covid-19, Questions Management Of Pandemic

Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau has tested positive for Coronavirus and has been under home-based isolation care for close to one week, reports indicate.

According to Star, leaked conversations indicate that the PS had tested positive on July 24, 2020 with his status being kept under the rugs.

Further reports indicate that the PS who has been working from home delegated his official duties to Tom Omollo, the political and diplomatic secretary Ambassador.

The PS reportedly questioned the management of billions spent in the COVID-19 pandemic stating that the government’s plan on contact tracing has collapsed.

“For all the billions that have been spent on this campaign, it’s hard to imagine that at the point of contact where the disease actually happens, there is no system to make sure that we have access to proper care and the proper contact tracing is actually done to keep track of those who are not well or maybe infecting others,” PS Macharia said in a Whatsapp conversation with top government officials.

For instance, the PS stated that immediately he was confirmed positive, he informed the people he had been in contact with although none of them had been contacted by the State in regards to contact tracing.

“I have done my own contact tracing and I have informed all the people who came in contact with me in the 10 days prior to my test and since. They keep asking me where to go for test and I don’t know what to tell them,” Macharia said.

He added, “But shockingly, no one has been in touch with me about contact tracing except an NMS nurse who called on Friday out of the blue. She said she would call back and never called back again. She basically wanted to confirm that I was Macharia Kamau.”

Reports have been swirling on social media alluding that there is a VIP who had contracted COVID-19 with his status being kept anonymous.

Social media users claimed that the VIP was Interior CS Fred Matiang’i after heavy security was witnessed at the Aga Khan hospital.

The claims were however rubbished by the Interior Ministry terming them untrue and mere propaganda.

Through a statement on Twitter, the Ministry asked the members of the public to disregard the information terming it as fake news.

“To all members of the public, please disregard the fake news and misinformation being spread on various outlets that CS Dr FredMatiangi is hospitalized. The claims are completely untrue,” the statement read in part.

