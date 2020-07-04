PS Mary Kimonye Declines To Be Part Of Team Set To Lead Reconciliation Talks Between Waiguru, MCAs

Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Principal Secretary (PS) Mary Kimonye has declined to be part of a 7 member team chosen to spearhead peace and reconciliation talks between Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru and Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

On Friday, the county chief selected a team that was meant to bring the warring parties to the table.

Apart from Kimonye, the others were; J.S. Mathenge- Kirinyaga Elder/Former PS- (chairman), Archbishop Anthony Muheria and Paul M. Maringa- PS Ministry of Transport.

Others were; Nancy Karigithu -PS, John Njiraini- Former KRA Commissioner General and Charles Ndegwa Mwai- Pastor Mwea.

PS Kimonye, appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on February 28, said that being a serving public servant hindered her from taking part in the process.

She also noted that the process will be best handled by leaders who understand the issues affecting the county better.

“While I support peace and reconciliation, I regret that as a serving public servant am constrained to be part of the process. Besides, I left the county over 30yrs ago.

“I’ts my strong opinion that the process should be led by Kirinyaga leaders who understand the county issues better,” the PS said.

Governor Waiguru said the needs of the people come before those of the leaders hence the creation of the non-partisan and non-political team.

She said, “I have accepted the following names of persons who have been proposed to oversee the peace and reconciliation process between the County Executive and the County Assembly.

“We will ensure that the expectations and aspirations of our people remain the focus of our programmes and projects so as to move the county higher,” she said.

An 11 member senate committee on Friday last week why absolving the governor of any wrongdoing noted that the relationship between her and the ward reps was “acrimonious, cold and contemptuous”.

