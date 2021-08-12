in NEWS

PS Kibicho Visits Shauri Moyo Residents whose Houses were Razed by Fire

Kibicho
Interior PS Karanja Kibicho

Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Karanja Kibicho has visited residents of Blue Estate in Shauri Moyo whose houses were razed down by fire on Wednesday night.

The PS was accompanied by the Deputy Head of Public Service Wanyama Musyambo, Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan and Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda where they assured the 1,120 households that were affected of government support.

Earlier, the PS together with the National Development Implementation Technical Committee visited the National Cargo De-consolidation Centre at the Nairobi Central Railways Station and promised traders a more business-friendly process of clearing imported merchandise.

The PS further stated that the best way to encourage small-scale traders and encourage them to engage in business locally is through discouraging the importation of counterfeit goods into the country.

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

