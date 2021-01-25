in NEWS, POLITICS

PS Kibicho Presents Himself At DCI Offices Over 2017 Chaos Claims Made By Sonko

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho At DCI HQs.

Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Karanja Kibicho is expected at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road to record his statement over allegations made by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

On Sunday, while speaking in Dagoretti South, the ousted county boss claimed that he alongside Kibicho and other members of the “deep state” had second-hand cars burnt during ODM demonstrations in 2017.

Sonko also alleged that they printed ODM t-shirts.

“We then bought second-hand vehicles and burnt them so that people would say it’s ODM. It was the deep state and the system,” he said.

Kibicho is expected at the DCI offices this afternoon.

More Follows

