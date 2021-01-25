PS Kibicho Presents Himself At DCI Offices Over 2017 Chaos Claims Made By Sonko

Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Karanja Kibicho is expected at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road to record his statement over allegations made by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

On Sunday, while speaking in Dagoretti South, the ousted county boss claimed that he alongside Kibicho and other members of the “deep state” had second-hand cars burnt during ODM demonstrations in 2017.

Sonko also alleged that they printed ODM t-shirts.

“We then bought second-hand vehicles and burnt them so that people would say it’s ODM. It was the deep state and the system,” he said.

Sonko is singlehandedly opening the servers! No one should stop this man, let the world know how opposition are being subjected to atrocities in Kenya! pic.twitter.com/VCZRYvg507 — Eric Manyikah (@EManyikah) January 25, 2021

Kibicho is expected at the DCI offices this afternoon.

More Follows

