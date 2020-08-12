Interior PS Kibicho Dismisses DP Ruto Claims On Existence Of A ‘Deep State’

Interior Ministry Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto over the existence of a deep state that intends to rig him out of the 2022 elections.

Kibicho, speaking to a local radio station today indicated that he is yet to understand what the ‘deep state’ meant as per the DP’s utterances.

For instance, Kibicho intimated that the government is structured in a manner that everyone else can see and ideally termed the definition outrageous.

“There are many things that we keep hearing and wonder what they are. When people do not understand something, they create explanation through mystery. It is a term used by people loosely to mean probably bad things. When you are told deep state, you don’t think those are preachers and pastors. This definition is outrageous as it can get,” Kibicho said.

Read Also: DP Ruto Warns ‘Deep State’ That He Claims Has Plans Of Rigging Him Out In 2022 Elections

He added, “There isn’t any deep state. We have facilities that you can interrogate things that you think about.”

Yesterday, in videos circulated on social media, Ruto issued a stern warning to the ‘Deep State’ which he claimed had plans of rigging him out of the much anticipated 2022 elections.

The DP reiterated that no obstacle would prevent him from matching to the State House come 2022 as he is ready for whatever will be brought forth.

William Ruto has came out boldly that he doesn't fear the system 💓💓💓💓I love that!!!#KQBoardExposed

Beatrice Elachi , Sonko,

Murkomen

Mama Otis

pic.twitter.com/Knoy39Wgyn — Alex -Wa Nyandarua🇰🇪 (@alex_chickzz) August 11, 2020

Read Also: Ruto Now Says Jubilee Purge Is Over, Asks Allies Not To Harbor Grudge

Ruto further referenced the 2013 General elections where he indicated that together with President Uhuru Kenyatta, they were facing cases at the International Criminal Court (ICC) but still managed to sail through and achieve their political ambitions.

“In 2013, I was being threatened, if I was afraid, or if President Uhuru Kenyatta was afraid, we would have had the Jubilee government, it is the same thing we are being told now,” he added. The race to 2022 has created so much tension and division within the political class, with Ruto having declared his interests to run for the top seat publicly. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu