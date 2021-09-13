PS Karanja Kibicho “Not Interested” in Vying for Kirinyaga Gubernatorial Seat

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho will not vie for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat in 2022.

Speaking in Mwea, the PS denied the allegations that he was interested in the elective post saying he is only looking to oversee implementation of government projects.

Flanked by Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici and her husband, Andrew Ngirici, the PS also noted that his visits to his home county have been misunderstood to mean he was seeking votes.

“My mission in bringing change to Kirinyaga is not in any way politically motivated,” he said.

“For now I have a job in the national government which is to oversee the stability and peace of the nation in this season and during the electioneering period.

“Rumours that I’m going for the gubernatorial seat have no basis as President Uhuru Kenyatta has entrusted me to ensure that there is security in the country, a job I intend to continue doing.”

Kibicho also threw jibes at local leaders who he claimed have abandoned their mandate and no longer raise issues affecting their constituents.

“We expect that under the Presidency of Uhuru Kenyatta, our county MPs will utilise their term in seeking support for their people, including visiting me for help,” he added.

“However,it’s unfortunate and embarrassing that President Kenyatta’s term is coming to an end, as some leaders continue to give a wide berth to offices where they can get help.”

Also seeking to take over the reins from Governor Anne Waiguru is Wangui and Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua.

While Waiguru is yet to reveal her party of choice, she recently told a local TV station that she is yet to rule out working with Deputy President William Ruto.

She stated that running for office on a Jubilee Party ticket right now would lead to a devastating loss.

