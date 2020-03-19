Coronavirus: Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau Under Self-quarantine After US trip

Macharia Kamau, the Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS), is under self-quarantine after a recent trip from New York.

The PS revealed, through his official Twitter handle, that he was on day five of the 14 days recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) that is fast spreading across the world.

“Following return from New York City on official business and the presidential directive on self-quarantine I have restricted my movements and have taken up work from home, ” said PS Kamau.

“Today is Day 5 of 14. We should all do the right thing on self-quarantine, monitoring &social distancing.”

"Following return from New York City on official business and the presidential directive on self quarantine I have restricted my movements and have taken up work from home. Today is Day 5 of 14. We should all do the right thing on self quarantine, monitoring &social distancing." — Amb. Macharia Kamau (@AmbMKamau) March 19, 2020

The 62-year-old noted that Kenya has an excellent Internet connection that many Kenyans can take advantage of especially during this time that the government has urged citizens to work from home to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Self Quarantine is interesting. Made me appreciate our amazing technology in Kenya. We have excellent Wi-Fi & Internet connectivity. We can use WhatsApp, Wechat, tencent tech, Zoom &Microsoft teams etc. on our phones away from office, remain connected & enjoy our great weather!” he added.

"Self Quarantine is interesting. Made me appreciate our amazing technology in Kenya. We have excellent Wi-Fi & Internet connectivity. We can use WhatsApp, Wechat, tencent tech, Zoom &Microsoft teams etc. on our phones away from office, remain connected & enjoy our great weather!" — Amb. Macharia Kamau (@AmbMKamau) March 19, 2020

NYC was not on list then, once announced and presidential directive came into force. And I had temperature checked at airport and was cleared. 👍👍 — Amb. Macharia Kamau (@AmbMKamau) March 19, 2020

Last month, Kamau lashed out at Kenyans criticizing the state on COVID-19 preparedness saying it is “not the first global epidemic and is not the most deadly.”

Recently, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot also revealed that he has been forced to self-quarantine after a trip from London.

Cheruiyot and his three colleagues from Parliament are said to have been in the same plane with Kenya’s 4th Covid-19 patient.

Others are Vihiga Senator George Khaniri and National Assembly members Adan Keynan (Eldas), Shaban (Taita Taveta) and unidentified PSC staff.

On Wednesday Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe reiterated that self-quarantine is mandatory.

The Cabinet Secretary stated that individuals who fail to observe the directive risk a fine or a jail sentence.

“Effective today, any Kenyan who is travelling from outside the country must sign a legal form at the airport to confirm that they’re going to self-quarantine, which gives us the instrument to jail you if you do not follow the procedure. We will quarantine you forcibly for 14 days and then charge you in a court of law,” he stated.

As of Wednesday, March 18, Kenya had confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 with several other suspected cases awaiting test results.

