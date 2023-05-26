PS Hinga Walks Out of Meeting After MPs Question Him on Housing Tax

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga on Thursday walked out of a meeting during which he was tasked with explaining the contentious 3 percent Housing tax.

The PS had showed up unannounced before the National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning Committee to explain how the fund will operate.

The lawmakers sought to understand if the contributors will receive interest should they decide to pull out of the plan and the criteria for the allocation of the 250,000 homes.

However, PS Hinga left without warning after the Molo MP Kuria Kimani-led committee bombarded him with queries.

Read: Court Suspends Controversial Housing Tax, For Now

He had started the meeting with a PowerPoint presentation of the benefits the contributors will enjoy once the project is completed.

But Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap told off the PS noting that Kenyans were not in need of houses at the moment.

“I would like to remind the PS that you made an emotional presentation. You indicated that you have been doing this project for about five years. Where did you get the money to do this without taxing Kenyans? Why don’t you continue to do it without taxing Kenyans through a compulsory housing fund?” posed the lawmaker.

Turkana South MP John Ariko, his Karachuonyo counterpart Adipo Okoume and David Mboni (Kitui Rural) told PS Hinga that the scheme goes against certain communities’ cultures.

Read Also: Kenyans Gang Up Against Housing Fund Levy, Rage Online War

On Wednesday, the PS was trolled by Kenyans online following his press briefing on the housing levy.

Kenyans made fun of him for drinking a lot of water, downing his glass, and perspiring heavily during the briefing.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...