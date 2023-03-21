Protests to Take Place Every Monday, Thursday – Raila

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has declared that protests will starting next week take place every Monday and Thursday.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the former prime minister said the two-day protests were due to public demand.

“In response to public demand, we shall now hold protests every Thursday and Monday beginning next week,” he said.

He also claimed that there was an attempt on his life and that of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the Monday protests.

“There was an attempt on the lives of both Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka. Their cars were shot at but luckily, they were unharmed. We remain horrified and disgusted by the response of the police,” he said.

He bemoaned the fact that many police officers were sent to peaceful protests at a time when the nation was dealing with serious security issues due to the scourge of bandits in the North Rift.

He criticized President William Ruto for having, during his first six months in office, a totalitarian style of leadership.

“Ruto’s greatest aspiration is to return Kenya to the old dictatorship where he is the unquestioned tyrant controlling everyone’s life. We have come to the conclusion that our police shall never change unless we make them change,” he said.

“We reiterate to our supporters and all patriotic Kenyans that this struggle is just starting. We are not looking and we will not be intimidated. No retreat, no surrender,” he added.

The former premier also criticized Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei for the directives given to officers to use force on Monday.

“That brutality witnessed yesterday does not belong to this country. It is more disgusting because the citizens were acting within the provisions of the Constitution. We had given notice of the intention to march in Nairobi,” he stated.

The ODM leader also encouraged his supporters to boycott a bank, telecommunications company and a media house.

