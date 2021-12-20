Protests In London As Sex Workers Push For Justice In Agnes Wanjiru Murder

British sex workers have called for expedited probe into the killing of Kenyan woman Agnes Wanjiru by a British soldier.

Wanjiru, a 21-year-old mother, was brutally murdered as she partied with British soldiers and her body dumped in a septic tank in Nanyuki, Kenya, in 2012.

The sex workers staged protests in London on Friday, December 17, to push for justice in the case that has been dragging for nine years.

The protesters were drawn from the sex worker organizations, Sex Workers Advocacy and Resistance Movement (SWARM), ECP (English Collective of Prostitutes) and the AAWG (All African Women’s Group.

Expressing their anger, the hookers camped outside the United Kingdom’s ​​Ministry of Defence headquarters as they demanded the extradition of the suspect in Wanjiru’s murder.

“Agnes Wanjiru was a mother supporting a young child. Her heartbreaking death is a stark reminder that our lives do not matter to those in power,” one of the protesters said in the event live-streamed on the internet.

“We are here to demand justice for Wanjiru, for the British soldier to be extradited in Kenya to face the Kenyan court and for the decriminalization of sex work.”

Some of the placards carried by the group read: ‘They are literally getting away with murder’; ‘don’t put us on the street, it’s 10x more dangerous’ and; ‘Tunataka haki ya Agnes Wanjiru sasa!’

December 17 marks the International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers. This day was created in to call attention to hate crimes committed against sex workers all over the globe.

The protests come weeks after the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said his team is ready to travel to the UK as part of investigations into Wanjiru’s killing.

Speaking during a meeting with National Assembly Defence and Foreign Relations committee early this month, Kinoti said his team is only waiting for feedback from the UK government before the probe commences.

More details into Wanjiru’s killing resurfaced in October this year following an expose by British paper, Sunday Times.

Several soldiers, the publication claimed Wanjiru’s murder, was an open secret in the British training camp located in Laikipia County.

One of the soldiers confessed to the Sunday Times that the killer comrade showed them the body of Wanjiru on the night she died.

Contrary to claims that Wanjuru died due to choking, it was established that the mother of one was stabbed to death. She also suffered blunt force injury to her chest and her lungs had collapsed.

