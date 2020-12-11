Protests After Kibabii University Student Shot Dead By Police During Illicit Alcohol Crackdown

Angry residents of Namanjala in Kwanza Constituency, Trans Nzoia County, on Friday engaged police in running battles as they protested the killing of a university student in the area by the men in uniform.

According to the residents, Eugene Sebastian, a second-year student at Kibabii University, was shot by police officers during a crackdown on illicit liquor on Thursday night.

The deceased’s father said his son was killed after he left their house to go and lock their dogs in the kennel.

“Wakati aliamka nikasema funga mbwa haraka masaa imeisha, akapata askari wameruka fence na wameingia ndani ya nyumba. Wakajaribu kumkimbiza … wakampiga risasi mbili za mkono na za mbavu mbili, (As he was locking the dogs in the kennel, police stormed our compund and shot him four times)” the father said.

The irate residents blocked police officers from taking Sebastian’s body to morgue saying they were waiting for officials from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to ascertain that the death was caused by use of unnecessary force by the officers.

RISASI YA MAUTI

Makabiliano makali yameshuhudiwa baina ya polisi na wakazi

Hii ni baada ya kijana kuuawa katika eneo la Namanjalala Kwanza

Mvulana huyo alikuwa mwafunzi wa mwaka wa pili wa Chuo kikuu cha Kibabii#SemaNaCitizen pic.twitter.com/SxkP8hdP1J — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) December 11, 2020

On his part, Trans Nzoia Police Commander Fredrick Ochieng said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

The incident comes three years after five people were reportedly shot dead by police and four others injured in the same area.

Families of the victims are still crying out for justice.

