Protests Erupt In Kisii As Pro-handshake, DP Ruto’s Supporters Clash Ahead Of His Visit

Protests have erupted in Kisii town today morning as pro-handshake and Deputy President William Ruto supporters clashed ahead of his visit.

Reports indicate that the protests were staged by residents who support the handshake but were countered by those who support the DP.

Ruto is expected to meet with boda boda riders in Kisii later on in the day. Ultimately, Police officers have however been deployed to disperse the crowds and restore calm.

