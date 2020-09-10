Protests Erupt In Kisii As Pro-handshake, DP Ruto’s Supporters Clash Ahead Of His Visit

Protests have erupted in Kisii town today morning as pro-handshake and Deputy President William Ruto supporters clashed ahead of his visit.

Reports indicate that the protests were staged by residents who support the handshake but were countered by those who support the DP.

Ruto is expected to meet with boda boda riders in Kisii later on in the day. Ultimately, Police officers have however been deployed to disperse the crowds and restore calm.

Ruto is set to meet Boda boda riders in Kisii today and there are protests against his visit on going I think that’s really not the way to go, if you don’t want him, don’t attend and also let vijana go and pick a few notes for today word on ground is kuna pesa itatoka. Let them. — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) September 10, 2020

07:40 Protests in Kisii against H.E @WilliamsRuto visit. Anti-Riot NPS Staff have been deployed to engage protesters. pic.twitter.com/1II3M8Oe6d via @kijomba1 — Ma3Route Counties (@Ma3RouteCounty) September 10, 2020

More follows:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu