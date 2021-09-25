Protests Along Kirinyaga Road After Cop Allegedly Fatally Shot Bodaboda Rider

There were riots along the busy Kirinyaga Road in Nairobi after a cop allegedly shot a bodaboda rider.

According to eyewitnesses, the bodaboda operator was shot by a plainclothes police officer after declining to pay Sh50 bribe.

Rioters who camped outside Kamukunji Police Station and in the company of Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar, demanded justice for their colleague.

“He was demanding a bribe and when they could not agree, the officer reached his pocket and shot him,” Victor Odongo told K24.

Back at Kirinyaga Road, teargas cannisters were lobbed to help contain the demonstrations.

Protesters lit bonfires blocking the roads.

