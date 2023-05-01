Protesters to Converge at Central Park from 6am – Raila

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga has said protests will kick off at 6 am.

The opposition chief on Monday said the anti-government demonstrations will start at Central Park.

Protesters will then head to IEBC headquarters at Anniversary Towers, Office of the President at Harambee House, the National Treasury and Public Service Commission to present petitions.

Raila said the demos will be in line with Article 37 of the Constitution which grants freedom to peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket and to present petitions to public authorities.

“There are no businesses along the streets therefore nobody should come up to the streets that they are going to protect anyone there tomorrow,” he said.

The former prime minister assured Kenyans that the protests will be peaceful.

“Nobody shall be allowed to carry any weapon. Nobody should try to interfere with anybody’s private business,” Raila said.

But the police have insisted that the protests are illegal despite the opposition notifying them.

“We wish to notify the public that the planned demonstration or assembly is unlawful and affirm our earlier unequivocal statements condemning violent protests and the public attacks on law enforcement officers on duty,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow said in a statement on Monday.

Raila, however, chided the police for deeming the protests violent before they have taken place.

“That is the making of dictatorship. It amounts to suspension of the Constitution. We will resist,” he said.

The ODM leader added: “Our people have been told to be peaceful. They are not even going to go to where people’s properties are. We are not going to markets, we are not going to shops.”

