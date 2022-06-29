Protester Interrupts IEBC Meeting At Windsor As Ruto Fails To Show Up

A protestor has briefly interrupted IEBC’s meeting with Presidential aspirants at the Windsor Hotel and Country Club.

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, the protestor was captured shouting “This is the land of our fathers,” as he was being whisked out. It is however unclear how he got access to the venue.

A protestor briefly interrupts IEBC engagement with Presidential aspirants at Windsor pic.twitter.com/XNpsdNKFPA — LINCOLN NJOGU (@muriukilincoln) June 29, 2022

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati is today meeting Presidential aspirants and their running mates for a brief ahead of the August 9, polls.

Notably, Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua were present, with DP William Ruto being absent.

In his absence, Ruto sent representatives, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and the UDA Party SG Veronica Maina.

Also present were Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah and Agano Party Presidential candidate David Waihiga.

Read: Raila Raises Key Issues on Election Preparedness As IEBC Clears Him to Contest for Presidency

While seeking clearance from the IEBC earlier this month, Raila Odinga raised key issues touching on election preparedness that he wanted the IEBC to address.

Among them are the issues of ballot papers, transfer of voters, announcing of results, and the malpractices that marred the 2017 General elections.

Odinga further called on the IEBC to ensure they deliver free, fair and credible elections.

“We have confidence that the IEBC has got the capacity to conduct free and fair elections, we, therefore, urge you to live by the script and do exactly what the people of Kenya expect of you,” Odinga said.

Read Also: IEBC Set to Review 160 Complaints from Disgruntled Aspirants

The Presidential Aspirant also raised the issue of hooliganism by political opponents who are using their supporters to vandalize campaign posters.

In particular, Odinga cited the issue in Bomet where his campaign posters were torn terming it undemocratic.

Here are the key issues Raila raised:

Has the commission developed constitutionally-compliant protocols of results transmission path from the polling stations to the national tallying centre? When will the commission share the said protocols with the stakeholders?

What is the status of the voter-registration exercise; on the county by county and constituency by constituency basis?

Is the preliminary report of the audit ready? If so, what are the findings? When is the final draft report of the audit of voters expected?”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...