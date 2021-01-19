Protect BBI From Thieves, Raila Tells ODM County Chiefs

Orange Democratic Leader (ODM) Raila Odinga has called on the party’s county chiefs to protect the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) for prosperity.

In a meeting held today, Raila reiterated that the handshake remains strong as he called on the county chiefs to protect the BBI from thieves.

Among those in attendance were Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya among others.

“Tupike, Tuilinde, Tugawe kwa Haki. Our mission in BBI is to bake a bigger cake, protect it from thieves and share it equitably…shared prosperity. That was my message to ODM county chairs today whom I asked to make BBI a core ODM business. Handshake remains strong,”Raila wrote on Twitter.



Tupike, Tuilinde, Tugawe kwa Haki. Our mission in BBI is to bake a bigger cake, protect it from thieves and share it equitably…shared prosperity. That was my message to ODM county chairs today whom I asked to make BBI a core ODM business. Handshake remains strong. pic.twitter.com/HmoGgyKO3u — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 19, 2021

Read: DP Ruto Hits Out At Raila, Vows To Continue The Hustler Narrative

On Monday, in a bid to popularize BBI in the Mt Kenya region, President Uhuru Kenyatta defended the cost of passing the document.

Addressing the Mt Kenya people via vernacular radio stations in the morning, the Head of State said money misappropriated at the Exchequer is more than Sh2 billion per day.

“We are not even there yet. The verification of the signatures has not even been completed and the Bill is yet to get the county assemblies. And even when they talk about Sh2 billion, that is the same amount of money they are stealing daily,” he said.

He said that the problem with the report is that it has been largely perceived to be supporting one person and undermining the other.

Read Also: President Uhuru Defends Cost Of BBI Report, Says Sh2 Billion Misappropriated Daily

“I have never said that this is about supporting this person or undermining this other one. My goal is towards peace, unity and the prosperity of the country,” he said, adding, “My greatest worry is that politicians are focused on the 2022 elections instead of focusing on the issues facing Kenyans.”

Hitting out at his deputy William Ruto, Kenyatta without dropping names said he (Ruto) talks about the government’s achievements when touring the country.

“People ask what the government is doing. But even those who are going around the country, what do they do when in those cars? They talk about the roads, electricity, and water as part of the achievements of the government,” he continued.

He also stated that he has never fronted ODM Leader Raila Odinga as the person to take over the reins of power come 2022.

Instead, he and Odinga came together to discuss matters of national unity and inclusivity.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu