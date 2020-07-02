Prosper Web Application For Professionals Seeking Advice Launched In Kenya

Prosper App, a home-grown Kenyan personal development web application, was on Thursday launched in Nairobi.

The app, according to the company, connects individuals seeking guidance for growth to experienced and highly accomplished professionals on demand on phone.

Speaking during the launch of the web application, Topyster Muga, Founder and CEO of My Prosper App, stated that the application seeks to improve the leadership and management qualities of youthful and upwardly mobile professionals.

The company details that Prosper advisors will be available on the platform for regular consultation to add to the Prosper advisees thinking in charting the right course of action to self-development.

The App enables advisors to offer online advisory services on a freelance basis.

“At Prosper, we are genuinely interested in your growth and are keen to recognize and cultivate the potential in you. We have drawn on global best practices to design a personalized tech-savvy self-improvement program that propels you to grow into your best self be at a professional, social and personal level. We are committed to building the bridge between your current reality and your journey to prosperity, ” the CEO said.

“This new way of achieving personal development should excite the market with its unique ability to enable seamless connections and interactions between Advisees and Advisors. The wide range of development programs offered by Prosper through its distinctive team of experienced, diverse, magnanimous, value-driven personal advisors.”

A number of topics are listed on the web application’s home page and a user is required to pick any that they may require advice on.

They are; Career or Business Growth, Personal Branding, Personal Resilience, Executive Presence Self-awareness, Emotional Intelligence and Personal Productivity.

Others are Art of Networking, Ace the Interview, Personal Finance, Art of Negotiation, Overcoming, Procrastination, Physical Fitness, Work-Life Integration, Your digital presence, Agility and Adaptability.

Besides the topics, there is a link for individuals interested in becoming advisors.

If you don’t find what you are looking for you can suggest some of the interesting topics that you would want to see on the app.

Seeking Advice? You can access the web app on https://myprosper.app/

