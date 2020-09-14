Prosecution Wants MP Oscar Sudi Detained For 14 Days, Accuses Him Of Assaulting A Cop

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi was on Monday arraigned to face hate speech, assault of a police officer among three other charges.

According to a charge sheet shared on Twitter by Blogger Dennis Itumbi, the investigations into the case will detail the analysis of the speeches made by Sudi on video on September 7, 2020, by the DCI forensic lab.

“The investigations against the respondent touch on the following offenses committed by him: Hate Speech contrary to section 13(1) (a) of the N.C.I.C. Act no 12 of 2008, Assault of a police officer section 103(a) of the National Police Service Act 2011 2/8, Offensive Conduct contrary to section 94 (i) of the penal code, Unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition contrary to section 89(1) of the penal code and resisting Arrest section 103(a) of the National Police Service act 2011,” reads the charge sheet.

Like @WahomeHon said yesterday this is a CRIMINAL Deep State and System. They want to hold Hon.Sudi for 14 days, so as to investigate ownership of KBR 257S – @DCI_Kenya that process went online long time ago, it takes 2 hours at most! pic.twitter.com/v6n84dFBzC — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) September 14, 2020

The charge sheet further reads, “That the investigations will also require forwarding of a Ceska pistol serial number B 022713 with a magazine of 11 rounds of 9mm that were found in the Respondent’s compound in a motor vehicle registration number KBR 257 S Toyota Allion, to the ballistics expert for analysis.”

The DCI is also set to determine whether the firearm found at his home is licensed through an inquiry from the Chief Firearms Licensing Officer.

The prosecution wants him held for 14 days to allow police to conclude investigations.

Sudi surrendered to the police at Langas Police Station in Eldoret after he had reportedly gone into hiding.

“As a law abiding citizen I have presented myself at Langas Police Station early this morning even before the officers arrive. It was unnecessary to be treated with a lot of drama by sending contingent of police officers to my home. I was away the time police arrived at my place. Thank you all for standing with me,” he posted on Facebook.

He was accompanied by MPs Didmus Barasa, Caleb Kostany, Cornelius Serem, Governor Stephen Sang and Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei.

