Proposed Law Seeks To Bar 2-term Governors From Vying For County Elective Seats

Second term governors eyeing for elective seats at the county level after their tenure expires, will not be allowed to vie if a new bill proposed by Trans Nzoia Senator Dr Micheal Mbito is passed.

The bill was read in the Senate for the first time last week.

If passed, it will bar county chiefs, from contesting for elective positions such as MP and Senate seats after their second terms in office.

“The President retires after serving his two terms, why are Governors allowed to vie for other positions after serving for two terms? The constitution is silent on that and we must correct it,” said Mbito.

According to the Senator, most governors in their final terms are targeting development projects in constituencies they will be vying in the next General Election, and therefore taking undue advantage over the rest of candidates interested in the positions.

Read: New Bill Seeks To Have Facebook, Whatsapp Admins Censored By CA

“Who would compete with a Governor that has billions at his disposal and is only developing one constituency that he will vie” the Senator added.

Mbito wants the county bosses to go for other seats including Presidency or any other position at the National Level but not at the county level.

The bill is expected to face stiff opposition from the governors who have expressed interest in running for county elective seats in the 2022 polls.

If the bill garners enough support in the Senate, it will be taken to the National Assembly for debate before being taken to the President for assent.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu