Bishop In Prophet Owuor’s Church Accused Of “Anointing” Female Members’ Private Parts (Audio)

A bishop at the Mightiest Prophet’s Repentance and Holiness Ministry strayed and is now no longer a clergy.

Bishop Joseph Gitonga, lead pastor at the Kasarani branch was ex-communicated from the church on Sunday after details of sleeping with some of the female flock emerged.

Gitonga was not only a minister, but was the go to man if one wanted to reach Prophet David Owuor. He has also been Owuor’s personal assistant and head of security in the past.

“This is an official communication that you Joseph Gitonga are forthwith excommunicated from the glorious Ministry of Repentance and Holiness with immediate effect together with your family and you are not allowed to congregate with this holy ministry of the Lord,” read a notice from archbishop John Litunda.

Women on Sunday opened up about having been anointed by the ex man of the clothe on their private parts while seeking prayer and guidance.

In an audio clip doing rounds on the interwebs, an unidentified woman says that Gitonga applied anointing oil all over her body.

“…Akaenda na akaniombea bila nguo. Alinipaka mafuta mwili mzima mpaka sehemeu za siri. Akatoa mwili yake, sehemu yake ya siri…” a woman confesses.

Another woman says that she had carnal knowledge with Gitonga while at his Lang’ata home when he pretended to pray for her. She was having trouble at home, hence her need for prayer from the “man of God.”

“Nilikua napitia shida kwenye ndoa yangu, nikapigia bishop akaniambia niende kwake, mahali alikuwa anaishi Langata….. bishop akakuja chini usiku kama saa tano akaniambia anataka kuniombea akaniambia nitoe nguo zote akachukua anointing oil akapaka kwa mwili wangu yote nikiwa uchi,” she said.

According to a Facebook user identified as Ikev Ivooke, Gitonga has been having his way with the female flock for a while now. First was a woman only identified as Pastor Trizza, then moved on to a worship leader Judy.

His love for women saw him get involved with a certain married woman, Ikev identifies as Mama Blessings. The husband apparently lives abroad.

When the news of the bishop having his way with the women broke, the controversial prophet ordered for the demolition of the Kasarani altar on Wednesday at around 1 am.

Soon after Gitonga was replaced by Erick Simiyu who was installed by archbishop Litunda and senior deputy archbishops Kyaka, Mutiso,Kimani, Kibaliach, Israel and Mwiti.

Bishop Simiyu after taking his rightful place, instructed Kasarani churchgoers and bishops to desist from sharing details around Gitonga’s expulsion from church.

“For ALL the Bishops who attended yesterday’s deliberation on the Kasarani Church, you are instructed not to share with anybody,as the enemy may take advantage of it. The issue was finalized yesterday. And Gitonga has been excommunicated from the Ministry. This applies also to all the Bishops Wives that attended the Meeting,and any other Bishop who may have dad access to those deliberations. Do not share with anybody,” Simiyu said in an internal memo.

Simiyu also quickly exited Gitonga from the church WhatsApp group.

Apart from sleeping with his female congregants, Gitonga has also been accused of stealing from the church. He apparently received a Sh2.1 million tithe which he never deposited in the church’s account.

These monies, Kahawa Tungu understands was received from a widow of a faithful who lost his life during the Dusit D2 terrorist attack.

According to those privy to the details, Prophet Owuor has accused Gitonga of using the loot to obtain properties for his family in Nyahururu.

According to the Star, archbishop Litunda has declined to comment on the issue while other faithfuls believe that the women who made the accusations were coached.

