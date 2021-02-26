Controversial Prophet Bushiri’s Daughter Cleared To Travel To Kenya For Medical Attention

Malawi government has granted Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s daughter clearance to travel to Kenya.

The teenage girl will be traveling to the East African country for medical reasons, Bushiri’s lawyer Wapona Kina told news24.

The sickly girl will be accompanied by two guardians, for care and support.

The clearance comes days after Bushiri’s mother-in-law, Esther Bushiri, and his daughters; Raphaella and Israella were blocked from leaving the country aboard a private jet at Lilongwe International Airport.

The “man of God” and his wife, Mary, were not on the plane but are believed to have been planning to sneak out of the Southern African country.

The family had allegedly applied for asylum in Kenya.

The Bushiris are expected back at Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court on March 8 for their extradition case.

Bushiri and his wife fled South Africa for Malawi after being charged with fraud and money laundering to the tune of R102 million (Ksh753.9 million).

The couple is facing another case of fraud and money laundering to a tune of R15 million (Ksh110 million).

Further, two South African women have accused the man of God of sexually assaulting them and later giving them R5,000 (Ksh36,000).

