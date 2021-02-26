in NEWS

Controversial Prophet Bushiri’s Daughter Cleared To Travel To Kenya For Medical Attention

Malawi government has granted Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s daughter clearance to travel to Kenya.

The teenage girl will be traveling to the East African country for medical reasons, Bushiri’s lawyer Wapona Kina told news24.

The sickly girl will be accompanied by two guardians, for care and support.

Read: Controversial Prophet Bushiri’s Family Blocked From Leaving Malawi For Kenya

The clearance comes days after Bushiri’s mother-in-law, Esther Bushiri, and his daughters; Raphaella and Israella were blocked from leaving the country aboard a private jet at Lilongwe International Airport.

The “man of God” and his wife, Mary, were not on the plane but are believed to have been planning to sneak out of the Southern African country.

The family had allegedly applied for asylum in Kenya.

Read Also: Controversial Prophet Bushiri And Wife Arrested For Fraud And Money Laundering

The Bushiris are expected back at Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court on March 8 for their extradition case.

Bushiri and his wife fled South Africa for Malawi after being charged with fraud and money laundering to the tune of R102 million (Ksh753.9 million).

The couple is facing another case of fraud and money laundering to a tune of R15 million (Ksh110 million).

Further, two South African women have accused the man of God of sexually assaulting them and later giving them R5,000 (Ksh36,000).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

MalawiShepherd Bushiri

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ChildFund Country Director Chege Ngugi (left) and Kajiado County Governor Joseph ole Lenku speak after the launch of the Masimba Milk Processing Plant in Emali, in Kajiado County.

Ksh22 Million Milk Processing Plant A Ray Of Hope To Kajiado Dairy Farmers

Twitter “Super Follow” Accounts To Earn Revenue By Offering Exclusive Content in New Plan