Propesa, Jaymo Ule Msee Tickle DP Ruto’s Funny Bone With Short Skits (Video)

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday hosted online content creators at his Karen office, Nairobi.

The DP was thoroughly entertained by Propesa, Terence Creatives alias Kamami, Jaymo Ule Msee, Auntie Jemimah.

With Terence, the DP played the role of a hustler whose water bill was long overdue and he (Terence), a caretaker.

And just for laughs, took part in a short skit with Jaymo Ule Msee who passed by the hustler’s house to confirm whether he really had registered for the huduma namba. With Auntie Jemimah, a Facebook sensation, he says hello to her friend on the other end of the phone.

The popular Propesa group, told the DP about Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen’s lack of settling a debt from last year.

Amid laughter, Ruto promised to have a talk with the Elgeyo Marakwet senator and ensure that he pays up but in case, he does not, then the DP noted that he would settle it for him.

The DP noted that the government is building a creative friendly environment for the likes of Propesa.

“We are building an enabling environment for content creators to do their thing, especially in the digital space, which is key to creating jobs; enriching local media programming; promoting talent and enhancing the creative economy,” he said.

