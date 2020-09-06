Properties Earmarked For Demolition As NEMA Cracks Down On Nairobi River Polluters

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) will in September take action against companies and institutions whose properties sit on riparian land or discharge untreated sewage into Nairobi River.

In the month of September alone, the authority is set to crack its whip on 140 companies.

The affected areas are Dagoretti, Kabete, Kileleshwa, James Gichuru, Museum Road, Globe Cinema, Ngara, Kariokor, Gikomba and Dandora areas of the city.

There are over130 properties sitting on riparian reserves, some of which are along Kirichwa Road, Kingara Road, Mbagathi Way and Lang’ata Road.

In recent times, the government agency shut down four companies in Nairobi’s Industrial Area for discharging untreated waste into Nairobi River.

The companies were: Modern Lithographic (K) Ltd, Apex Limited that manufactures paints, Thorlite Kenya Ltd and Kamongo Paper Recycling Company.

According to Nema Director General Mamo B. Mamo, one of the affected companies did not have an efficient waste water treatment plant.

“Kamongo company has been discharging into the environment without treating their waste water to the public sewer,” said Mr Mamo.

Chloride Exide was handed ‘improvement orders’.

Nema raided the companies following an expose by Nation on pollution of Nairobi River.

More than 4,000 slum dwellers have encroached on the river’s path, exploited its water for domestic and pollution-heavy commercial purposes, transforming the stream into a large open sewer.

The river has becomes a dump site for dozens of industries.

“As precautionary measures we will be closing down facilities that do not meet the set effluent standards,” added Mr Mamo.

