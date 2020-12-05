Prolonging BBI Debate Will Delay Economic Recovery Process-Mudavadi

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has called on the country to conclude the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) debate to pave way for a way forward.

Speaking during the burial of Late Matungu MP Justus Murunga, Mudavadi intimated that the country has been held hostage by the BBI hence should be concluded as quickly as possible.

According to the ANC leader, the longer the debate is prolonged, the longer our economy will take to recover and bounce back.

“The more we prolong something, the more we delay the process of recovery. BBI has been here for two years and now we are entering the third year. If we prolong this thing again, we are delaying the process of economic recovery,” Mudavadi said.

He further added that the BBI fate will be determined by Kenyans who will vote either Yes/No during the referendum.

Yesterday, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga declared the end of BBI signature collection exercise. The next step details the verification by the IEBC.

The tally for all the signatures are set to be done and the total number of signatures collected announced.

The collection exercise was launched about a week ago headlined by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother Raila Odinga.

Speaking during the launch of the BBI Referendum Bill at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Odinga differed sharply with a section of Kenyans opposed to some of the constitutional amendment proposals contained in the recently unveiled BBI report.

“There have been prophets of doom…you’re all very intelligent people, read through those lines and tell us where we’re creating an imperial presidency,” he said.

President Kenyatta and Odinga were among leaders who appended their signatures on the document during launch before the collection of signatures across the country was commenced.

