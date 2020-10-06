Progressive Reopening Of Schools To Start On Monday Next Week

Progressive reopening of primary and secondary schools will commence on Monday, October 12, 2020, with Grade 4 (Competency-Based Curriculum), Class 8 and Form 4 learners, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the CS said that KCSE and KCPE candidates will begin their exams in March 2021.

According to the revised school calendar, the students returning to school will continue with learning until December 23, 2020, when the second term will come to an end before proceeding for a one-week Christmas break.

Term 3 will begin on January 4, 2021 to March 19, 2021.

Mogaha said all schools will be required to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines including mandatory use of face masks, monitoring of the body temperature for all learners, staff and all other persons accessing the schools, handwashing and observance of high levels of hygiene.

Where there is no running water, the CS said, schools will use sanitizers.

“The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, will continuously monitor adherence to ‘Guidelines on Health and Safety Protocols for Reopening of Basic Education Institutions amid COVID-19 Pandemic’in order to determine when to re-open for all other learners in primary and secondary schools, ” the statement reads in part.

The CS acknowledged that implementing social distancing will be a challenge but said it should not be used as a “bottleneck to keep any child away from school.”

“All schools that had been used as quarantine centres have been fumigated under the supervision of the Ministry of Health in readiness for re-opening, ” he said.

“All schools that had been designated as quarantine centres but not used, need not be fumigated prior to their re-opening.”

Magoha further noted that all learning institutions have been linked to the nearest public health facility prior to being re-opened for safety purposes.

“All teachers are encouraged to continuously provide psychosocial and spiritual support to learners and school support staff during the duration of the current pandemic; and Boards of Management/ Principals/ Head-Teachers shall ensure full compliance with the guidelines and protocols issued by the Ministry of Health, ” the CS said.

Tertiary institutions resumed in-person learning yesterday for final year students.

Magoha had last Tuesday directed all tertiary institutions to reopen after six months of closure over coronavirus fears.

The CS also directed respective University Councils and their Senates to announce the date for resumption of in-person learning for students in other academic classes, with priority being accorded to those undertaking science-based courses.

