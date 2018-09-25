in ENTERTAINMENT

Professor Hamo To Replace Jalang’o As Hot 96 Presenter

1 Comment

Professor Hamo
/Courtesy
Professor Hamo
/Courtesy

Churchill Show Comedian Herman Kago, popularly known as Professor Hamo, will be replacing Jalang’o as Hot 96 host in the morning show with Jeff Koinange.

This news comes two months after Jalang’o quit from Hot 96 after getting a ‘better offer’ from a different radio station.

Professor Hamo, who is set to begin work on Thursday, shared a video on his Instagram with Jeff Koinange, his co- host, giving him directions to the station’s location.

This caused a lot of speculation online as to whether he will be the one to replace Jalang’o.

Read: NTV Under Fire From CoG For Hosting ‘Impostor’ Charles Kalomba On Morning Show

Other celebrities went ahead and congratulated Hamo for his new position, confirming the rumors of his appointment.

The station has been on an avid search for Jalang’o’s replacement, even rotating comedians, to leave fans in speculation.

Professor Hamo seemed to be the popular co- host from the radio fans’ responses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Niko hapa Koinange street

A post shared by Herman Kago (@hamoprof) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Day two

A post shared by Herman Kago (@hamoprof) on


Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

Hot 96Jalang'oJeff koinangeProfessor Hamo

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

One Comment

Leave a Reply

    One Ping

    1. Pingback:

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Dennis Itumbi

    Dennis Itumbi Finally Breaks Silence After Jacque Maribe’s Fiance’s Arrest
    King Kaka

    King Kaka: First Kenyan Artist Interviewed At New York’s Hot 97 Morning Show