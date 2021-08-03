Professor Freida Brown Appointed USIU-Africa Acting Vice Chancellor As Paul Zeleza Is Fired

United States International University Africa (USIU-Africa) has appointed former vice-chancellor Professor Freida Brown to serve as the acting vice-chancellor.

The appointment takes effect on August 16, 2021, as she takes over from Paul Zeleza, who is set to leave the private institution in November for “greener pastures”.

Previously, Prof. Freida Brown served as the vice-chancellor of USIU-Africa since January 1994.

She has a doctoral degree in Developmental Psychology from Michigan State University. She has taught at several institutions including Howard University and Washington University in St. Louis. She has written and made presentations in the areas of cross-cultural psychology, psycho-social development of children and management in higher education.

She serves on several boards in Kenya including the Federation of Kenya Employers, the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) and is Secretary to the Kenya Educational Network (KENET) Board.

She is a Commissioner of the Kenyan Commission for Higher Education and a member of the Higher Education Loans Board.

She is the founding Chair of the Kenya Association of Private Universities (KAPU) which is an advocacy group supporting the development of private higher education in Kenya.

