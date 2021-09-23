Professionalism by the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions Earns Praise in the UN General Assembly

The office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has received praise from the the UN General Assembly for its professionalism in handling cases.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid mentioned the digital efforts by the ODPP Team in enhancing justice.

“The ODPP wishes to thank the Estonian President Her Excellency Kersti Kaljulaid who in addressing the 76th Session of the UNGA mentioned the digital efforts by the DPP in enhancing access to Justice,” said ODPP in a social media post.

In the recent past, the DPP has managed several convictions in court cases, with some suspects of graft opting for out-of-court settlements.

For instance, former Sports CS Hassan Wario was slapped with a fine Ksh3.6 million or a six-year jail sentence.

Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Juma found him guilty of abuse of office, and willfully failing to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds Read: Rio Saga: Former Sports CS Hassan Wario Found Guilty of Abuse of Office

Stephen Soi, the former Olympics team leader and ex-Nock official, was also handed a 12-year sentence or a Ksh105 million fine.

He was facing three counts of abuse of office and three counts of willful failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to management of public funds.

The anti-corruption court found that Soi, being part of the steering committee, failed to disclose there was a double payment of Nock officials. He prepared and included officials of Nock and submitted their names for payments.

Also Read: Rio Saga: Ex-Sports CS Hassan Wario Fined Sh3.6 Million or Six Year Jail Term

He also authorised the cancellation of air tickets resulting in a loss of Sh9.7 million public funds.

In another case, former manager of Fina Bank, now Guaranty Trust Bank Kenya, and three others charged with stealing over Ksh96 million from the lender over a decade ago are seeking to return millions of shillings to avoid jail.

Graham Sagwe, the former Fina Bank manager, and traders Robert Moseti, Gladys Moraa and Obadiah Nyambane have approached the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for an out-of-court deal.

The deal will see them freed or get less punishment under a plea bargain scheme that will demand millions returned to the bank, now owned by Nigerian lender Guaranty Trust Bank.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...