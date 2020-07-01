Prof Isaac Macharia Appointed Equity Group Chairman As David Ansell Retires

Prof Isaac Macharia has been appointed Equity Group Holdings Board Chairman to take over from David Ansell, who has gone to retirement.

Ansell has been at the helm for nine years, and opted not to offer himself for re-election during the 16th Equity Group Holdings Plc Annual General Meeting.

Previously, Ansell worked as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Ecobank Transnational Inc. and as the Regional Director for Citibank in Kenya.

He also served in the subsidiary Boards of Equity Bank Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda. He served as the Board Chairman in Rwanda.

He is the second Chairman of Equity Group Holdings Board after the Founding Chairman Peter Munga.

On the other hand, Prof. Macharia has been serving as Non-Executive Director of Equity Group.

He holds a Master of Medicine, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Nairobi. He is a Fellow of the College of Surgeons of East, Central and Southern Africa (COSECSA).

He is a member of the Advisory Working Group (AWG), Ear and Hearing Care-CBM; he is the Regional Secretary for Africa and Middle East International Federation of Otorihinolaryngological Societies (IFOS).

He is the founder chairman of the Allergy Society of Kenya and also the founder Chairman of the Cochlear Implant Group of Kenya (CIGOK).

