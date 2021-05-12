Comedian Prof Hamo Out of Hot 96 FM as Troubles Pile

Comedian Herman Gakobo Kago alias Prof Hamo is out of Royal Media Services (RMS) owned radio station Hot 96 FM.

Sources privy to the details told Kahawa Tungu that apart from the drama witnessed online weeks ago between himself and fellow comedian Stella Koitie aka Jemutai, the ex-radio host was indisciplined.

It is also said that the Churchill Show comedian was hardly at work. It was also intimated to this writer that Hamo does not have a place to stay.

He has since been replaced by the Deputy Station manager, Clyde who is co-hosting the Morning Drive show with Jeff Koinange.

A fortnight ago, Jemutai exposed Hamo as a deadbeat father to their two children. Speaking to blogger Edgar Obare, the comedian said Hamo moved out of their home in October 2020 when he last saw his children, Jeremy and Kaylee.

In fact she said, the radio host abandoned her when she first got pregnant with their first child, Jeremy.

He returned when he was older. She got pregnant again in 2019 forcing her to quit her job at Churchill Show.

During this time, she said, she was helping Hamo build his brand. Even then, he did not support his family.

Hamo denied the claims and insisted that he is a “present” father.

“I have children who live with me and others who don’t live with me. I have been providing for my children from day one and there’s no day they went without food or shelter or anything they need.

“My wife is the one who sends upkeep for the children who don’t live with us. This has been the agreement between my family and the mother of the children,” he explained.

He also expressed his displeasure with how the mother of his children handled the matter.

“I believe children deserve a quiet growing atmosphere and it’s inhuman to expose them to ridicule from their friends in school.

“I wish to continue protecting my children by safeguarding their privacy and not engaging in any mudslinging,” he added.

In a quick rejoinder, Jemutai told off the comedian noting that she was withholding a lot of information from the public.

“Hamo kindly note that I am withholding so much from the public including the day you were violent I have all the recording of you apologising to Abner. Accept you have failed as a father and you are ready to better sio hizi mauongo.nkt. Be better do better.”

The two would late iron out their issues with their boss, Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill, acting as the mediator.

They resolved to get a DNA test for their daughter. The results came out on Tuesday, indicating that Hamo was the father.

